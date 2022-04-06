Jhunjhunwala, Quadria likely to dilute stake in Concord IPO

“Currently, the plan is to go for a 100% offer for sale, so there is no plan to raise fresh capital as the company has strong operating margins and enough cash to fund current growth plans. The shareholders are yet to finalize the exact quantum of shares that each one of them will sell, but it is most likely that all the shareholders, Jhunjunwala, Qaudria, and even the promoters will sell part of their shareholdings in the IPO," he said.