Jiffy upgrades to offer stock, derivative prices with simplified view

Jiffy – the trading app powered by Choice Broking has upgraded itself to offer its users stock and derivative prices simultaneously on the screen to facilitate incisive and quick decision making, without swapping screens.

The simplified view also enables the user to check multiple strike prices in the option chain on this trader centric app.

Apart from giving stock & derivative prices real time all at one place, it will also provide for free advisory with its technical desk head, Sumeet Bagadia through the live chat option.

Apart from giving stock & derivative prices real time all at one place, it will also provide for free advisory with its technical desk head, Sumeet Bagadia through the live chat option.

"The app was revamped to offer users a smooth trading experience with an Algo driven approach," said Ankit Jain, Product Head – Jiffy.

