Markets
Jim Rogers: I’ll invest in India again if the stock market goes down a lot
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 27 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryLegendary investor Jim Rogers says he doesn’t anticipate a major downturn in the Indian stock market before the Lok Sabha election results, but if it were to happen, he would seize the opportunity and invest more
Legendary investor Jim Rogers, hailing from the quaint town of Demopolis in Alabama, has harboured a relentless desire to explore the world beyond the confines of his small hometown. While some may have found contentment and happiness in never venturing far, Rogers felt an insatiable wanderlust. The 81-year-old investment biker said that many people never leave and are in fact quite happy which is fun, “Except I knew there was something else and I wanted to see the world. I was a little bit crazy, I guess, but I did it." Rogers has travelled to so many countries that he has lost count now.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less