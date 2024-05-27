Jim Rogers: I’ll invest in India again if the stock market goes down a lot

Historically, you've preferred gold and silver. What are your current thoughts on these commodities as an investment compared to equities?

I've held onto gold and silver for many years, never selling any because I believe that during times of crisis, having them provides a sense of security. They've always been a safe haven in turbulent times. While I've invested in various other commodities like sugar, rice, and copper, gold and silver have remained constants in my portfolio, and I believe they should be in everyone's. Indian women, in particular, have shown me the value of gold and silver. They seem to possess a deep understanding of their importance, and their wisdom has resonated with me. It's a sentiment shared by many in India, passed down through generations. Seeing this firsthand during my visits to India has reinforced my belief in the enduring value of gold and silver.