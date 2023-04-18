Jindal Stainless announces special interim dividend for FY 22-23, record date fixed

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Jindal Stainless Limited ("the Company") at its meeting held today i.e. 18th April, 2023 has considered and approved inter alia the: 1. Payment of Special Interim dividend@ 50% i.e. Re. 1 per equity share (face value of Rs. 2 per equity share) for the financial year 2022-23 upon successful completion of the merger process and consequent listing of new shares of the merged entity. Accordingly, the Board has fixed Wednesday, April 26, 2023 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of Special Interim Dividend. The payment of Special Interim Dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed by May 17, 2023. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Abhyuday Jindal (DIN: 07290474), as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. 1st May, 2023, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of Members of the Company. Mr. Abhyuday Jindal is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority," said the Board of Jindal Stainless in a stock exchange filing today.