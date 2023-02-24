Jindal Stainless Hisar's record date for merger with Jindal Stainless announced. Key details
- March 9, 2023 has been fixed as record date for merger of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) with Jindal Stainless
Stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless on Thursday informed that the company has Thursday, March 9, 2023 been fixed as record date for merger of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) with Jindal Stainless.
