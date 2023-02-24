“..in terms of Regulation 42 and 60 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the requirements of the stock exchanges and pursuant to Clauses 15 and 34 and other applicable provisions of the composite scheme, to fix Thursday, March 9, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the entitlement for issue of Equity shares of the company to the shareholders of JSHL and JSLLL based on the share exchange ratio," said Jindal Stainless announced in the exchange filing.