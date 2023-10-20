Jindal Stainless shares gain over 5% as net profit rises 120% in Q2
Following the stellar Q2FY24 performance, the stock opened the Friday session at ₹466 apiece, up from the previous closing price of ₹450, and surged further to reach an intraday high of ₹474, marking a 5.33% gain.
Shares of Jindal Stainless jumped over 5% in early trade on Friday, outperforming the overall market's weakness after investors reacted positively to the company's Q2FY24 performance. The company, which released its September quarter numbers post-market hours on Thursday, reported a 120% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹764 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹347 crore recorded in the same period of last year.
