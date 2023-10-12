Jindal Stainless: This metal stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹12 lakh in 5 years
Jindal Stainless is among the top stainless steel players in India and among the top five stainless steel makers globally (excluding China). Over last five year, the shares have delivered a massive return of 1103%
Achieving consistent returns in the equity market is a daunting task, as share price volatility can lead to fluctuations in stock prices on any given day. However, there are a few stocks that have managed to deliver steady returns to their shareholders over an extended period.
