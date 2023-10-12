Jindal Stainless: This metal stock turned 1 lakh into 12 lakh in 5 years

Jindal Stainless is among the top stainless steel players in India and among the top five stainless steel makers globally (excluding China). Over last five year, the shares have delivered a massive return of 1103%

Achieving consistent returns in the equity market is a daunting task, as share price volatility can lead to fluctuations in stock prices on any given day. However, there are a few stocks that have managed to deliver steady returns to their shareholders over an extended period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Stainless, the country's leading stainless steel manufacturer, is one such stock that has delivered consistent returns over an extended period. The shares, which were trading at a value of ₹38.65 apiece five years ago, have seen a meteoric rise of 1103% to trade at the current market price of ₹465.

If an investor invested ₹1 lakh in the shares and remained invested until the present day, the wealth would have grown to ₹12 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, from its all-time low of ₹11.60 apiece, the stock has zoomed 3908% to date. In every year since CY19, the stock has delivered positive returns. In CY19, CY20, CY21, and CY22, the stock generated returns of 13%, 95%, 161%, and 21%, respectively.

In the current year so far, the stock is up by 93%, jumping in value from ₹241 apiece to ₹465. On September 11, the stock climbed over 10.2% to hit a new all-time high of 541 apiece.

Jindal Stainless is among the top stainless steel players in India and among the top five stainless steel makers globally (excluding China). The company’s product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, blade steel, and coin blanks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to rating agency firm CRISIL, the Indian stainless steel industry is projected to experience a healthy demand outlook, with a CAGR of 7.5% for the next 5–10 fiscal years. This growth will be driven by factors such as the demand for green metal in sectors such as railways, process industries, the automobile industry, and architecture, building, and construction (ABC).

The company is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth due to its strong market presence and diverse product offerings. Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher in its August report highlighted that the company would benefit from the strong demand for stainless steel (SS) in India due to its durability and corrosion-resistant properties.

It said the government of India is contemplating introducing higher usage of SS in various infrastructure projects such as FOB, coaches, metro coaches, and modernisation of stations due to its long life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the last two decades, stainless steel demand has grown faster than any other commodity in the metals space as SS consumption has diversified into new value-added segments, the brokerage noted.

In terms of financials, the company posted a 45% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹738 crore in Q1FY24. During the same period last year, it posted a consolidated net profit of ₹508 crore.

The total revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal came in at ₹10,227 crore, an improvement of 25.60% over Q1FY23 revenue of ₹8,142 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!