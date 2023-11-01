Jindal Steel and Power share price declines 7% despite good Q2 results. This is what brokerages have to say
Q2 result review- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd share price declined more than 7% on Wednesday post its Q2 results on Tuesday that saw multifold rise in net profit. Rising coal prices and some delay in capacity expansions is leading analysts to cut forward earnings estimates.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) share price declined more than 7% during intraday trades on Wednesday post its Q2 results, which were declared after-market hours on Tuesday. The company while reported a strong net profit growth it is the slight extension in expansion timeline and the concerns on rising coal costs that has led to the analysts cutting forward estimates. The impact of the rise in coking coal prices seen during Q2 will be reflected during the second half.
