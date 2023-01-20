Metal stocks to buy, sell, hold: JSPL, Shyam Metalics among ICICI Securities' top picks1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:47 PM IST
- ICICI Securities has maintained its cautious view on the ferrous space with metal stocks JSPL and Shyam Metalics as its top picks
While the recent price hikes in the regional market are encouraging, domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities in a note on mid-month price hike for metals said that it would wait for more clarity on stimulus measures in China post the Chinese New Year (CNY) and their impact on overall steel demand.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×