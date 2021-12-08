Jindal Steel & Power's prospects remain supported by volume growth, deleveraging

Meanwhile, the rising cost of raw materials has been amongst the concerns of the street. The company had recently won the Kasia mines. Since it is an operational mine the same would now feed into the company’s Barbil pellet plant. Meanwhile, the iron-ore prices have already seen correction from peaks. Also, JSPL would be the least impacted by higher coking coal costs in 3QFY22($50/tonne as compared to $95-100 for domestic peers) due to a natural hedge from its overseas coal mines and lower-cost inventory available with the company till January'22" said analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd.