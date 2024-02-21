Jindal Steel & Power share price gains 3%: 2 key reasons why analysts expect 12-16% upside for the stock
Stock Market Today: Jindal Steel & Power share price gained more than 3% in intraday trades on Wednesday. The ongoing expansions at its Angul Plant are are expected to drive growth keeping analysts positive on the stock. The raw material integration benefits are further to drive profitability.
Jindal Steel & Power share price gained more than 3% in intraday trades on Wednesday. The Jindal Steel share price that is up almost 32% since 1st November and also scaled 52-week highs in February itself.
