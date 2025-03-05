Jindal Steel & Power share price gained over 2% on Wednesday after its promoter raised stake in the company. Jindal Steel & Power shares rose as much as 2.4% to ₹887.90 apiece on the BSE.

Jindal Power Limited, a promoter entity of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), has acquired an additional stake in the company, thereby raising its shareholding.

On February 28, 2025, Jindal Power purchased 4,17,018 equity shares of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, representing 0.04% stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed.

Prior to this acquisition, promoter Jindal Power held 1 crore JSPL shares, representing 0.98% stake in the company.

The promoter Jindal Power’s total shareholding after the recent purchase in Jindal Steel & Power has increased to 1,04,17,018 shares or 1.02% stake in the company.

The mode of acquisition of JSPL shares by the promoter was through the open market, the regulatory filing showed.

Jindal Steel & Power Shareholding Pattern Jindal Steel & Power shareholding pattern as of December 2024 showed that its promoter and promoter group held 62,41,55,874 shares, representing 61.19% stake in the company.

Public shareholders held a total of 38,76,23,544 shares, representing 38.00% stake in the company.

JSPL Stock Price Performance Jindal Steel & Power share price gained 8% in one month, outperforming the benchmark Sensex that declined 6% during the period. JSPL share price has declined 7% in the past six months as against 10.5% drop in Sensex during the period.

Over the past one year, Jindal Steel & Power stock price has gained 7%, while it has rallied 50% in two years. JSPL shares have delivered multibagger returns of 472% in five years.

At 11:15 AM, Jindal Steel & Power shares were trading 1.74% higher at ₹882.15 apiece on the BSE.