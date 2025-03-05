Jindal Steel & Power share price gained over 2% on Wednesday after its promoter raised stake in the company. Jindal Steel & Power shares rose as much as 2.4% to ₹887.90 apiece on the BSE.
Jindal Power Limited, a promoter entity of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), has acquired an additional stake in the company, thereby raising its shareholding.
On February 28, 2025, Jindal Power purchased 4,17,018 equity shares of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, representing 0.04% stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed.
Prior to this acquisition, promoter Jindal Power held 1 crore JSPL shares, representing 0.98% stake in the company.
The promoter Jindal Power’s total shareholding after the recent purchase in Jindal Steel & Power has increased to 1,04,17,018 shares or 1.02% stake in the company.
The mode of acquisition of JSPL shares by the promoter was through the open market, the regulatory filing showed.
Jindal Steel & Power shareholding pattern as of December 2024 showed that its promoter and promoter group held 62,41,55,874 shares, representing 61.19% stake in the company.
Public shareholders held a total of 38,76,23,544 shares, representing 38.00% stake in the company.
Jindal Steel & Power share price gained 8% in one month, outperforming the benchmark Sensex that declined 6% during the period. JSPL share price has declined 7% in the past six months as against 10.5% drop in Sensex during the period.
Over the past one year, Jindal Steel & Power stock price has gained 7%, while it has rallied 50% in two years. JSPL shares have delivered multibagger returns of 472% in five years.
At 11:15 AM, Jindal Steel & Power shares were trading 1.74% higher at ₹882.15 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
