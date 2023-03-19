"HRC prices in traders' market have sustained at ₹60,000/te for third week in a row on positive global cues and signs of demand revival in China. Spot spread was aided by coking coal price dropping to US$322/te. Rebar-HRC premium has contracted further to ₹1,740/te- lowest since Nov-22 owing to firm global HRC prices. Indian export price was up US$8/te WoW driven by better realisations in Europe and UAE and stable domestic prices" the note said.