Jindal Worldwide stock hits upper circuit - What's behind the share price jump?

Jindal Worldwide share price hit 19.98% upper circuit, hitting 52-week high in Thursday's trading session. The stock opened at ₹40.52 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹40.19 on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹48.22

The stock saw a significant increase in trading activity on the exchanges, with around 9.71 crore shares changing hands during Thursday’s intraday session, according to data available on the NSE.

As of September 3, Jindal Worldwide had a market capitalisation of approximately ₹4,832 crore.

Jindal Worldwide recent business updates In an exchange filing on 31 August, Jindal Worldwide announced its plan to scale its retail network to approximately 100 showrooms across India by the end of FY28, as part of its strategy to strengthen last-mile customer experience and accelerate EV adoption nationwide.

As part of its phased expansion strategy, the Company plans to establish approximately 40 showrooms by the end of FY27, with the remaining outlets expected to be operationalised gradually through FY28. This measured expansion approach is aimed at maintaining a consistent customer experience, strengthening after-sales support, and ensuring disciplined capital deployment as the showroom network expands.

The company has already commenced commercial operations, with its Ahmedabad manufacturing facility now fully operational. Jindal Mobilitric has also inaugurated its first two showrooms in Srinagar and Jaipur, marking the initial phase of its pan-India retail expansion. Customer footfall and conversion rates at both outlets have been encouraging in the early stages.

“The response to our products from customers has been truly fantastic, and it reaffirms our belief that Jindal Mobilitric is building something that genuinely resonates with the Indian rider. With our production already rolled out and our first showrooms open, we are now firmly focused on scaling our retail and dealer network at pace. Reaching 100 showrooms by FY28 is an ambitious goal, but one we are fully committed to and excited about. We see the next two years as a defining growth phase for the Company, and we are confident of delivering strong, sustained results for our shareholders as we build one of India’s most trusted electric mobility brands," said Amit Agarwal, Director, Jindal Mobilitric Private Limited.

Jindal Mobilitric Private Limited, based in Ahmedabad, is the electric mobility arm and a subsidiary of Jindal Worldwide Limited. The company specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing electric vehicles for the Indian market, supported by an in-house manufacturing facility.

It is expanding its retail and dealership presence with a focus on establishing a pan-India network of showrooms and dealers, aiming to make electric mobility more accessible, dependable, and aspirational for Indian consumers.

Jindal Worldwide share price trend Jindal Worldwide share price has given positive returns despite weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 30% in a week and 19% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 66% on year-to-date (YTD) and 29% in a year.

However, Jindal Worldwide shares have corrected over 38% in three years, however, has delivered multibagger returns of 285% in five years.