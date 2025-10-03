Jinkushal Industries share price locked-in at 5% lower circuit after muted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Jinkushal Industries was locked in at 5% lower circuit after making a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Jinkushal Industries IPO listing date was today, October 3, and the stock is listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Jinkushal Industries shares were listed at ₹125 apiece on the BSE and NSE, a premium of 3.30% to the issue price of ₹121 per share. The stock gained 2.5% after the listing and hit a high of ₹128 apiece on the BSE.

However, Jinkushal Industries shares succumbed to selling pressure at higher levels and slipped more than 7% from the day’s high. The stock is now locked-in at 5% lower circuit of ₹118.75 apiece on the BSE.

Jinkushal Industries shares are down 5% from its listing price and are down 1.85% from their listing price.

Jinkushal Industries IPO listing price was below Street estimates as the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the debut signalled double-digit listing gains. Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP today ahead of listing was 16.5% to the issue price.

Investors now focus on whether to buy, hold or sell Jinkushal Industries shares after the lacklustre listing. Here’s what analysts suggest:

Should you buy, hold or sell Jinkushal Industries shares? Jinkushal Industries shares made a subdued debut on the bourses, lower than the grey market premium (GMP) of ₹17–21 per share that had indicated a double-digit listing gain

“Jinkushal Industries’ weak post-listing trend is in contrast to the IPO’s strong subscription. Fundamentally, Jinkushal had reported FY25 revenue of ₹380.6 crore (up ~60% YoY) and PAT of ₹19.1 crore, but valuations were already stretched at ~24× P/E. With the listing now failing to match grey market expectations and sliding into discount territory, near-term gains look limited,” said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

However, given its strong growth trajectory and sector exposure, he believes the company’s prospects appear intact for long-term investors who can stomach initial volatility.

“Jinkushal Industries IPO has disappointed with listing gains, but it still holds merit as a long-term play if earnings growth sustains,” Dasani said.

Jinkushal Industries IPO was open from September 25 to 29, and was subscribed 65.10 times in total.

At 1:00 PM, Jinkushal Industries share price was still locked-in at 5% lower circuit of ₹118.75 apiece on the BSE.