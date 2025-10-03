Jinkushal Industries shares make lukewarm debut, list at 3% premium over IPO price

Jinkushal Industries share price made a lukewardm debut on Indian stock market, listed at a permium of 3.31 per cent over the IPO price of ₹115-121. Jinkushal share price listed at ₹125 apiece at both NSE and BSE.

The company’s market capitalization was recorded at ₹479.83 crore following the listing of its shares.

Ahead of the listing, Jinkushal shares were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, as per investorgain.

(This is a developing story)