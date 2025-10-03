Jinkushal Industries shares make lukewarm debut, list at 3% premium over IPO price

The company's market capitalization was recorded at 479.83 crore following the listing of its shares.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Oct 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Jinkushal Industries share price made a lukewardm debut on Indian stock market, listed at a permium of 3.31 per cent over the IPO price of 115-121. Jinkushal share price listed at 125 apiece at both NSE and BSE.

The company’s market capitalization was recorded at 479.83 crore following the listing of its shares.

Ahead of the listing, Jinkushal shares were trading at a premium of 20 in the grey market, as per investorgain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

