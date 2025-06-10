Why Jio BlackRock has potential to disrupt the asset management industry
As the Indian asset management industry prepares for transformation, Jio BlackRock's innovative approach to passive funds could be a game-changer. Can Jio BlackRock take passive flows higher?
Legendary investor Warren Buffett has long argued that passive funds such as the S&P 500 ETF remain the best bet for the average investor. It seems investors in the US have heeded his advice, as passive funds now account for 59% of the total domestic and international equity investments of $23 trillion by US investors as of April, as per the Investment Company Institute, Washington.