Jio BlackRock gets SEBI approval to operate as investment adviser

Jio Financial Services on Wednesday, June 11, informed the exchanges that Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers (JBIAPL) has received approval from the stock markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as an investment adviser.

"Please note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, vide letter dated June 10, 2025, has granted certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (“JBIAPL”) to act as an Investment Adviser," Jio Financial said in an exchange filing today.

Jio BlackRock also recently received approval from the SEBI to launch its mutual fund business in the country. Earlier this week, Jio BlackRock Asset Management announced the appointment of the leadership team, along with launching an ‘early access’ for its website.

The company appointed Amit Bhosale as Chief Risk Officer, Amol Pai as Chief Technology Officer and Biraja Tripathy as Head of Product, among others.

The approval adds to Jio-BlackRock's growing financial services footprint in India.

JBIAPL is a 50:50 joint venture of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

Earlier this year, both entities invested ₹66.5 crore ($7.78 million) into the joint venture, bringing their total investment to ₹84.5 crore.

Jio Financial share price trend Jio Financial Services' shares closed 0.02% higher on Wednesday at ₹302.70 apiece. The Mukesh Ambani-owned stock has been in an uptrend for the past four months.

In the month of June alone, Jio Financial stock has risen 5.51%, building on a 10% rise seen in May, a 14% rise in April and a 9.5% rise in March.

(With inputs from agencies)

