Jio Financial Services share price falls over 3% ahead of exclusion from NSE indices; $324 mn passive selling expected1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, will be dropped from Nifty 50 and other NSE indices, on September 7.
Jio Financial Services share price declined over 3% in early trade on Wednesday as the stock will be excluded from NSE indices, on September 7. Jio Financial Services shares fell as much as 3.23% to ₹246.85 apiece on the BSE.
