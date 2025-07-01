Disruptor-in-chief: Can Jio do to financial services what it did to telecom?

The brand Jio has come to be associated with aggressive pricing that disrupts industries. Jio's disruption of the telecom industry resulted in prices so low that data plans have now become ubiquitous. Now, users are staying subscribed despite price hikes, which goes to show the power of the internet. However, primary as a result of Jio's disruption, India's telecom industry has turned into a near-duopoly, with smaller players either succumbing or struggling to survive.