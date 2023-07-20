The financial arm of Reliance Industries , Jio Financial Services, will be demerged from parent company today and will be listed separately on NSE and BSE . It will also be included in Nifty50, Nifty 100, Sensex, etc. In October, the oil-to-retail conglomerate had announced that it will demerge its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services Ltd, in a move to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.

The shareholders who own Reliance stock today will receive one equity share of Jio Financial Services for every one share held of RIL.

Jio Financial Price Discovery

The stock exchanges will be holding a special pre-opening trading session for RIL today between 9 am and 10 am and the RIL shares will start trading at 10 am. This session will help determine the adjusted share price of RIL after the demerger of Jio Financial Services.

How will price discovery work?

To use an example,

a) During the special session on Thursday, RIL trades at ₹2,600.

b) And the closing price of RIL on Wednesday was ₹2,800.

c) After the demerger, the spun-off business JFS (Jio Financial Services) will have a separate listing and its stock price will be set at ₹200 (2,800-2600)

Jio Financial will be added in the indices, including Nifty 50, at a price of Rs. 200 per share. It will remain in the indices at this constant price of Rs. 200 until Jio Financial is officially listed as a separate entity. As a result, temporarily, Nifty 50 will have 51 stocks, explains Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart.

Why the special Pre-open session

In April, the stock exchanges revised the way it will handle demergers. As per the new norms, demerged entities will be retained in the index if a special pre-open session is conducted by the exchange.

The demerged business will be included in the index at a constant price, "which is difference between the demerged company's closing price on T-1 day, wherein T is ex-demerger date and price derived during special pre-open session on the ex-demerger date", the NSE statement read.

