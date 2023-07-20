Jio Financial demerger: All you need to know about RIL shares, price discovery, why the special session, etc1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Reliance Industries' financial arm, Jio Financial Services, will be demerged and listed separately on NSE and BSE. Here is a primer on the process that will be followed in the demerger - how will price discovery happen, why the special pre-open session, what will happen to the RIL shares, etc.
The financial arm of Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, will be demerged from parent company today and will be listed separately on NSE and BSE. It will also be included in Nifty50, Nifty 100, Sensex, etc. In October, the oil-to-retail conglomerate had announced that it will demerge its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services Ltd, in a move to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.
