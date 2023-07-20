The financial arm of Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, will be demerged from parent company today and will be listed separately on NSE and BSE. It will also be included in Nifty50, Nifty 100, Sensex, etc. In October, the oil-to-retail conglomerate had announced that it will demerge its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services Ltd, in a move to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.

