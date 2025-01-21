Jio Financial Services Ltd has recently announced in an exchange filing that its joint venture, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, has established a wholly owned subsidiary called ‘Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited’ as of January 20, 2025. This new entity is set to engage in broking activities, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

In a filing with the exchange, the company indicated that it, in partnership with BlackRock, has each made an initial investment of ₹3 crores in Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, incorporated in September 2024.

Jio Financial Services announced on Friday, January 17, that its consolidated profit remained flat at ₹295 crore for the third quarter that concluded in December 2024. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294 crore, Jio Financial Services stated in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated net profit reached ₹689 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Total income rose to ₹449 crore, up from ₹414 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses also experienced a year-on-year rise, hitting ₹131 crore compared to ₹99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jio Financial Services share price today Jio Financial Services share price today opened at ₹277.25 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹277.55 per share and an intraday low of ₹265.55 apiece.