  • Jio Financial enters broking business, incorporates Jio Blackrock Broking; stock down 2%

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Jan 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Jio Financial enters broking business, incorporates Jio Blackrock Broking; stock down 2%(REUTERS)

Jio Financial Services Ltd has recently announced in an exchange filing that its joint venture, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, has established a wholly owned subsidiary called ‘Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited’ as of January 20, 2025. This new entity is set to engage in broking activities, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

In a filing with the exchange, the company indicated that it, in partnership with BlackRock, has each made an initial investment of 3 crores in Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, incorporated in September 2024.

Jio Financial Services announced on Friday, January 17, that its consolidated profit remained flat at 295 crore for the third quarter that concluded in December 2024. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company reported a consolidated net profit of 294 crore, Jio Financial Services stated in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated net profit reached 689 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Total income rose to 449 crore, up from 414 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses also experienced a year-on-year rise, hitting 131 crore compared to 99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jio Financial Services share price today

Jio Financial Services share price today opened at 277.25 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 277.55 per share and an intraday low of 265.55 apiece.

(more to come)

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 12:34 PM IST
