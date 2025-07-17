Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit jumps 3.8% YoY to ₹325 crore; revenue surges 47%

Jio Financial Services Limited reported a 3.8% increase in Q1 consolidated net profit, reaching 324.6 crore compared to 312.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Published17 Jul 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Jio Financial Q1 Results were declared on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
Jio Financial Q1 Results were declared on Thursday, July 17, 2025.(REUTERS)

Jio Financial Q1 Results: Jio Financial Services Limited on Thursday, July 17, 2025, reported a 3.8 per cent jump in its April-June quarter consolidated net profit at 324.6 crore from 312.6 crore posted by the company in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged 46.58 per cent to 612.46 crore from 417.82 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) rose 52 per cent year on year to 264.06 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. In the same quarter last year, the company posted NII of 161.74 crore.

 

