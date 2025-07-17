Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit jumps 3.8% YoY to ₹325 crore; revenue surges 47%

Jio Financial Q1 Results: Jio Financial Services Limited on Thursday, July 17, 2025, reported a 3.8 per cent jump in its April-June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹324.6 crore from ₹312.6 crore posted by the company in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged 46.58 per cent to ₹612.46 crore from ₹417.82 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.