Jio Financial Q4 Results LIVE: Reliance group stock flat ahead of earnings, dividend announcement — What to expect?

Jio Financial Q4 Results LIVE: Jio Financial shares were in focus ahead of the earnings announcement for the January-March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2025-2026 (FY26). Jio Financial Services' Q4 results date is today, 17 April. The company's board is also slated to consider the dividend along with earnings.

Ahead of the results announcement, Jio Financial Services' share price was trading marginally higher on the BSE. It rose to the day's high of ₹243.65 as against the offer price of ₹241.30.

Jio Financial Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect Jio Financial's Q4 performance to be muted as the company remains in “building mode”. Analysts said that since they are spending a lot of money to set up their digital lending and payment systems, their profit might look a bit low or flat.

That said, MOSL pegs Q4 profit growth at 30% led by strong AUM growth in the Jio Credit business.

In terms of dividends, Ventua said that don't get your hopes up. "Since JFS is growing so fast, they prefer to keep their cash and reinvest it into the business. If they pay anything at all, it will likely be a very small "thank you" amount, not a big check," it added.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Jio Financial Q4 results.