Jio Financial Q4 Results LIVE: Reliance group stock flat ahead of earnings, dividend announcement — What to expect?

Jio Financial Q4 Results LIVE: Jio Financial shares were in focus ahead of the earnings announcement for the January-March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2025-2026 (FY26). Jio Financial Services' Q4 results date is today, 17 April. The company's board is also slated to consider the dividend along with earnings.
Ahead of the results announcement, Jio Financial Services' share price was trading marginally higher on the BSE. It rose to the day's high of ₹243.65 as against the offer price of ₹241.30.
Analysts expect Jio Financial's Q4 performance to be muted as the company remains in “building mode”. Analysts said that since they are spending a lot of money to set up their digital lending and payment systems, their profit might look a bit low or flat.
That said, MOSL pegs Q4 profit growth at 30% led by strong AUM growth in the Jio Credit business.
In terms of dividends, Ventua said that don't get your hopes up. "Since JFS is growing so fast, they prefer to keep their cash and reinvest it into the business. If they pay anything at all, it will likely be a very small "thank you" amount, not a big check," it added.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Jio Financial Q4 results.
Buying the stock right before the earnings report is a bit of a gamble. The stock price usually moves based on what the bosses say about the future, not just the current numbers. If their plans don't sound exciting enough, the stock could drop quickly. It’s often better to wait, read the news after the results are out, and see if the company's long-term plan still looks solid before putting your money in.
— Vinit Bolinjkar - Head of Research - Ventura
For Q4FY26, expectations should remain realistic. The company is likely to report strong YoY growth in AUM and operating metrics, but profitability may remain relatively muted on a QoQ basis due to continued investments. Net interest income is expected to improve in line with balance sheet growth. As a result, earnings growth may lag business growth in the near term. Overall, Q4 should reflect steady execution with improving scale, stable margins, and low credit costs, rather than a breakout earnings quarter.
— Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza
Jio Financial shares traded on a flat-to-positive note on BSE ahead of the Q4 results announcement later today, 17 April. The stock rose less than 1% to ₹243.65 today.
Jio Financial said that a board meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, inter alia, to: