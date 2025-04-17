Jio Financial Q4 Results: Net profit rises 2% YoY to ₹316 crore, interest income down 1.8%

Jio Financial Q4 Results: Jio Financial Services Ltd announced its January to March quarter results on Thursday, April 17. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) announced a 2 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹316.11 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹310.63 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated statements.

Jio Financial's interest income for the quarter ended March 2025 rose 1.8 per cent to ₹275.74 crore, compared to ₹280.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

The non-banking lender's income from ‘fair value changes’ fueled the profits for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net gain on fair value changes jumped 67 per cent to ₹178.07 crore, compared to ₹106.85 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

However, Jio Financial Services' net profit jumped 25 per cent in the standalone financial statements to ₹97.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹77.76 in the same period a year ago.

Jio Financial Dividend The Reliance group stock also announced its first-ever dividend issue of ₹0.50 per share. This means that eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of ₹0.50 apiece for every single share they own.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said Jio Financial Services in the BSE filing.

The company also announced that the record date for the dividend issue will be announced soon after the NBFC decides to hold its Annual General Meeting for the 2024-25 fiscal.

Jio Financial Share Price Jio Financial Services shares closed 1.73 per cent higher at ₹246.45 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹242.25 in the previous stock market close.

Since its listing in 2023, the Reliance Group stock has generated 16.11 per cent return on investment. The shares have lost 34.84 per cent in the last one-year period.

However, in the last one-month period, the Jio Financial shares have gained 12.28 per cent on the Indian stock market, and 12.3 per cent in the last five stock market sessions on BSE.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹394.70 on April 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹198.60 on March 3, 2025. The stock has rebounded from its year-low levels as of Thursday's stock market close.

The Reliance Group stock has a current market capitalisation of ₹1.56 lakh crore, as of April 17.

