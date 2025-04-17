Jio Financial Q4 Results: Reliance group NBFC declares first-ever dividend of ₹0.50 per share

Jio Financial Q4 Results: Reliance group NBFC Jio Financial Services on Thursday declared its first-ever dividend at ₹0.50.

In a stock exchange filing on April 17, Jio Financial said its board had approved the dividend.

“In continuation of our letter dated April 14, 2025, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia Recommended a dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” it said.

The record date for the dividend payment will be announced soon, Jio Financial Services said.

“We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid,” Jio Financial Services said.

Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose 1.8 per cent to ₹316.11 crore for the March quarter.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of ₹310.63 crore in the same quarter of the previous 2023-24 fiscal year. Its profit in the third quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year was ₹295 crore, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to ₹518 crore, from ₹418 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, a year-on-year growth of 24 per cent.

Also Read | Infosys Q4 Result: 5 key highlights of March quarter earnings

Total expenses also witnessed a year-on-year increase at ₹168 crore as compared to ₹103 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full 2024-25, the company's net profit also improved marginally to ₹1,612.59 crore, as against ₹1,604.55 crore in 2023-24.

Jio Finance AUM stood at ₹10,053 crore as of FY25, a sharp increase over ₹173 crore at the end of FY24, the company shared as part of investor presentation. PPOP stood at ₹1,594 crore in FY25 while income from business operations came in at ₹349 crore.