Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Reliance group company may see growth in profit, dividend announcement eyed

Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company, is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 17. The board of directors of Jio Financial Services will meet today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ending March 2025. The company will also declare earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025. Jio Financial Services’ board will also approve the proposal for dividend payment during its meeting.

Jio Financial Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect Jio Financial Services to report a growth in its profitability for the fourth quarter of FY25. Net profit of the company in Q4FY25 is likely to be aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The Reliance group company is also expected to announce a dividend for its shareholders for the first time. Analysts believe Jio Finance dividend would be positive for the investors.

