Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Reliance group company may see growth in profit, dividend announcement eyed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Ankit Gohel

Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services is expected to report a growth in its profitability for the fourth quarter of FY25. Net profit of the company in Q4FY25 is likely to be aided by a better cost-to-income ratio.

Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company, will announce its Q4 results today, April 17.

Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company, is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 17. The board of directors of Jio Financial Services will meet today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ending March 2025. The company will also declare earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025. Jio Financial Services’ board will also approve the proposal for dividend payment during its meeting.

Jio Financial Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect Jio Financial Services to report a growth in its profitability for the fourth quarter of FY25. Net profit of the company in Q4FY25 is likely to be aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The Reliance group company is also expected to announce a dividend for its shareholders for the first time. Analysts believe Jio Finance dividend would be positive for the investors.

Stay tuned to our Jio Financial Q4 Results Live blog for the latest updates.

17 Apr 2025, 12:35 PM IST Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Expect profitability to improve aided by a better cost-to-income ratio: Analyst

Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Speaking on the market estimates on Jio Financial Services Q4 results today, Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group, said, “Expect the profitability of the company to increase, aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The company may declare a dividend for its shareholders for the first time, which has been positive for the investors."

17 Apr 2025, 12:20 PM IST Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Jio Finance board to recommend dividend along with Q4 results today

Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: The meeting of the Board of Directors of Jio Financial Services is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company said.

A presentation to analysts on financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 shall be made on the same day after the meeting, it added.

17 Apr 2025, 12:10 PM IST Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Jio Financial shares gain positive momentum ahead of earnings

Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Jio Financial Services share price traded higher on Thursday ahead of the company’s Q4 results today. Jio Financial shares gained as much as 0.51% to 243.50 apiece on the BSE. Ahead of the announcement of Q4 results 2025, Jio Financial share price has been witnessing strong buying among Dalal Street bulls. Jio Financial share price has registered over 10% gain in the past one week, which signals buzz about a strong Jio Financial Services Q4 results today.

17 Apr 2025, 11:59 AM IST Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Reliance-owned Jio Financial Services to announce Q4 results today

Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company, is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 17. The board of directors of Jio Financial Services will meet today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ending March 2025. The company will also declare earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025.