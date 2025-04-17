Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company, is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 17. The board of directors of Jio Financial Services will meet today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ending March 2025. The company will also declare earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025. Jio Financial Services’ board will also approve the proposal for dividend payment during its meeting.
Jio Financial Q4 Results Preview
Analysts expect Jio Financial Services to report a growth in its profitability for the fourth quarter of FY25. Net profit of the company in Q4FY25 is likely to be aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The Reliance group company is also expected to announce a dividend for its shareholders for the first time. Analysts believe Jio Finance dividend would be positive for the investors.
Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Speaking on the market estimates on Jio Financial Services Q4 results today, Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group, said, “Expect the profitability of the company to increase, aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The company may declare a dividend for its shareholders for the first time, which has been positive for the investors."
Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: The meeting of the Board of Directors of Jio Financial Services is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company said.
A presentation to analysts on financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 shall be made on the same day after the meeting, it added.
Jio Financial Q4 Results Live: Jio Financial Services share price traded higher on Thursday ahead of the company’s Q4 results today. Jio Financial shares gained as much as 0.51% to ₹243.50 apiece on the BSE. Ahead of the announcement of Q4 results 2025, Jio Financial share price has been witnessing strong buying among Dalal Street bulls. Jio Financial share price has registered over 10% gain in the past one week, which signals buzz about a strong Jio Financial Services Q4 results today.
