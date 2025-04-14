Jio Financial Q4 Update: Reliance-Group NBFC to declare March quarter results on THIS date, consider final dividend

"We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, inter alia, to:

I. consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and

II. recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

A presentation to analysts on financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

