Jio Financial’s discovered price exceeds estimates3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Jio Financial Services was included in various indices, including the Nifty, at a price of ₹261.85
NEW DELHI : The stock price of Jio Financial Services Ltd was discovered at ₹261.85 apiece at a special pre-opening session conducted on Thursday, exceeding analysts’ estimates of ₹125-250.
