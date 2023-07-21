Jio Financial’s discovered price exceeds estimates

Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd analysts said Jio Financial Services’ key advantage lies in its ability to benefit from low funding costs and better access, thanks to the group’s high credit rating and the ownership of a 6.1% stake in RIL. Analysts, however, are awaiting more clarity on valuations. They expect RIL’s annual general meeting to provide a more detailed and granular roadmap for Jio Financial Services’ strategic direction.