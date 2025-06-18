Jio Financial Services acquires 7.9 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank from SBI — Details here

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group's non-banking financial services arm, Jio Financial Services (JFS), on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, announced that the company has acquired more than 7.9 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from the State Bank of India (SBI), according to an exchange filing.

As per the filing data, the total value of the deal is estimated to be at ₹104.54 crore after approvals from the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

After the acquisition deal, Jio Payments Bank will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services. According to an earlier PTI report, from March 2025, JFS held an 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank, and was planning to make an acquisition move to buy out SBI.

“The Company has today at around 3.27 p.m acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from State Bank of India for an aggregate consideration of ₹104.54 crore pursuant to the approval received from Reserve Bank of India on June 4, 2025. Consequent to this acquisition, JPBL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Trend Jio Financial Services shares closed 0.62 per cent lower at ₹288 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹289.80 in the previous market close. The company announced the acquisition update after the market operating hours on 18 June 2025.

Since its listing on the Indian stock market in August 2023, the shares of Jio Financial Services have given market investors over 34 per cent returns on their investment. However, the shares have lost 20.77 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 5.49 per cent, but are trading 3.86 per cent higher in the last one-month period.

The shares of the NBFC hit their 52-week high level at ₹368.30 on 20 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹198.60 on 3 March 2025, according to BSE data. JFS' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.82 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

