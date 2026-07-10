Jio Financial Services announces full schedule for Q1 results 2026. Details here

Jio Financial Services Q1 Results 2026 date: Jio Financial Services was in focus on Thursday after the company announced the date for its June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. The Reliance Group-backed financial services company informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet next week to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Advertisement

According to the exchange filing, the company's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026,” Jio Financial said in an exchange filing.

Following the board meeting, Jio Financial Services will also host an analyst presentation to discuss its financial performance for the June quarter.

How to watch the analyst presentation The company has invited investors and analysts to participate in the earnings presentation through the JioEvents platform.

Advertisement

To join the session, participants will first need to click on the JioEvents link, which will redirect them to the JioEvents login page on a web browser. They will then be required to register for the event by entering the necessary details. Once registered, participants can click on "Join Event" at the scheduled date and time to attend the presentation.

Jio Financial Services also said that a transcript and video recording of the analyst presentation will be made available after the meeting. Both will be uploaded on the company's official website, www.jfs.in, and will also be shared with the stock exchanges.

Jio Financial Services stock performance Jio Financial Services shares climbed 4% to an intraday high of ₹242.60 on the BSE. The stock has corrected significantly from its 52-week high of ₹338.45, touched in August 2025, and is currently trading above its 52-week low of ₹223.30, which it hit in March 2026.

Advertisement

In terms of recent performance, the stock has gained 5% over the past one month. However, it has declined 1% in the last three months, 16% over the past six months and 27% in the last one year.

The upcoming earnings announcement will be closely watched by investors for updates on the company's lending business, asset management and insurance ventures, digital financial services initiatives and overall business outlook. Management commentary on growth strategy, customer acquisition and future expansion plans is also expected to remain in focus as the company continues to strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing financial services sector.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.