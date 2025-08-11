Jio Financial Services, Castrol India, Akzo Nobel among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 11 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Jio Financial Services, Castrol India, Akzo Nobel, Globus Spirits, and GPT Infra are among the five key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 11 August 2025.

These firms, like many others, have set August 11, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Jio Financial Services Limited — The Reliance group company had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd — The company declared a one-time special interim dividend of ₹156/- per equity share for FY 2025-26.

Castrol — The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹5/- per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The record deadline for the list of shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend is Monday, August 11, 2025.

The interim dividend will be paid to stockholders on or before Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Globus Spirits —The Board of Directors has recommended a 27.60% dividend ( ₹2.76 per equity share) for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval.

GPT Infraprojects — The Board recommended a 10% interim dividend ( ₹1.00 per share) on the face value of its equity shares ( ₹10 apiece) for the fiscal year 2025-26. The company plans to pay the interim dividend to shareholders by September 2, 2025. The Record Date for the Interim Dividend payment is set for Monday, August 11, 2025.

