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Jio Financial Services declares record date to finalise eligible shareholders for FY26 final dividend

Jio Financial Services has set August 10 as the record date for a final dividend of 0.60 per equity share for FY 2025-26. Investors must buy before this date to qualify. The company reported a 156% YoY profit increase to 830 crore for Q2 2026.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated31 Jul 2026, 07:54 PM IST
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FILE PHOTO: People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services ahead of its listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, August 21, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services ahead of its listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, August 21, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
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Jio Financial Services (JFSL), the financial services arm of Reliance Industries, has fixed Monday, August 10, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend of 0.60 per equity share (face value of 10 each) for the financial year 2025-26.

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Investors seeking to qualify for the dividend must purchase the shares before the record date. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors buying the stock on or after August 10 will not be eligible to receive the dividend.

The company announced the final dividend along with its Q4 FY26 results. The final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within seven days of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company said.

It has also fixed Wednesday, August 19, 2026, as the cut-off date for determining members eligible to vote on the resolutions proposed in the notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Q1 performance

For the first quarter of FY27, the company reported a consolidated net profit of 830 crore, marking a 156% year-on-year (YoY) jump from 325 crore. On a sequential basis, profit surged 205% from 272 crore reported in the March quarter.

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Revenue from operations also witnessed robust growth, rising to 2,004 crore from 612 crore in the preceding quarter, registering a 223% sequential increase.

JFSL, which operates across investing and financing, insurance broking, payments banking, payment aggregator and gateway services, and asset management, continued to witness strong business momentum during the quarter.

Despite a sharp rise in operating expenses, earnings growth was supported by robust expansion in its core income streams and higher dividend income.

Total income climbed 141% YoY to 1,496 crore, driven by a 165% increase in interest income to 962 crore and a more than fivefold jump in fee and commission income to 325 crore.

The company also reported dividend income of 509 crore during the quarter. While total expenses surged 291% YoY to 991 crore, mainly due to higher finance costs, employee expenses, and other operating expenses, strong income growth helped pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) rise 38% YoY to 505 crore.

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Its NBFC business continued to deliver strong organic growth, with quarterly disbursements rising 2.7 times YoY to 11,252 crore. Assets under management (AUM) of Jio Credit Limited stood at 30,667 crore, reflecting a growth of more than 2.6 times compared with the year-ago period.

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Also Read | Jio Financial Services Q1 results: Net profit jumps 156% YoY to ₹830 crore

Stock price trend

After remaining under pressure for two consecutive months, JFSL shares rebounded in July, gaining 9% to close at 256.45. Despite the recovery, the stock is still down around 13% from its recent highs.

The stock came under pressure in August 2025, following which it entered a prolonged correction, sliding to around 220 before staging a gradual recovery.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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