comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 22 2023 11:39:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.25 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.8 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.35 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 247.8 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.55 1.08%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Jio Financial Services Demerger: LIC acquires 6.66% shareholding in JFSL
Back

Jio Financial Services Demerger: LIC acquires 6.66% shareholding in JFSL

 1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21.

Jio Financial Services share price was locked at 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after making a tepid listing a day before. (Photo: Courtesy BSE twitter)Premium
Jio Financial Services share price was locked at 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after making a tepid listing a day before. (Photo: Courtesy BSE twitter)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-run insurance behemoth, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired 6.66% shareholding in Jio Financial Services Ltd. (JFSL).

In an exchange filing, LIC said that the cost of acquisition of JFSL shares, which was done through the demerger of the non-banking financial entity, is 4.68% of the pre-demerged cost of Reliance Industries as per the notice of the company dated July 19.

LIC holds a 6.49% stake in Reliance Industries as of June 30, 2023.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21. 

Jio Financial Services share price was locked at 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after making a tepid listing a day before. 

Read here: Jio Financial Services share price hit 5% lower circuit for second straight session

JFSL shares were listed at 265 per share on the BSE and 262 per share on the NSE Monday against the discovered price of 261.85 apiece. 

JFSL shares have been admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of T group of securities and the stock will be in the “Trade-for-Trade" segment for 10 trading days. Therefore, no intraday trading will be allowed in JFSL shares. Investors can perform only delivery based buying and selling under T2T Group stock.

At 10:50 am, Jio Financial Services share price was 5% lower at 239.20 apiece, while LIC share price was trading 0.24% higher at 653.40 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App