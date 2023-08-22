Jio Financial Services Demerger: LIC acquires 6.66% shareholding in JFSL1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-run insurance behemoth, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired 6.66% shareholding in Jio Financial Services Ltd. (JFSL).
