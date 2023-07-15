Jio Financial Services demerger next week. Why you should buy Reliance shares before JFSL record date?3 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST
JFSL record date: Reliance Industries has set record date on 20 July 2023 for the demerger of its financial services arm, Jio Financial Services
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has set Jio Financial Services demerger record date on 20th July 2023, just one day ahead of the RIL Q1 results 2023 for FY24. After this demerger, there will value unlocking for the RIL while its all financial business will move to Jio Financial Services Ltd, which owns 6.1 per cent stake in RIL. So, after demerger, Jio Financial Services valuations would be around ₹10,000 crore.
