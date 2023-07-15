According to stock market experts, Reliance share price has hit fresh life-time high of ₹2,802 apiece on NSE last week due to value unlocking and the uptrend is expected to continue as market is highly bullish on Jio Financial Services shares after listing on Indian bourses. They believe that buying Reliance shares is the best way to get Jio Financial Services shares at cheapest possible rate as the JFSL share price may skyrocket after listing. They said that Jio Financial Services listing price would be around ₹150 to ₹200 apiece levels and it may soon skyrocket as the stock is expected to witness subastantial trade volume. RIL has declared that Reliance shareholders would be awarded Jio Financial Services shares in 1:1 ratio after JFSL record date for demerger.