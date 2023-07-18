Jio Financial Services demerger: RIL share price may see a 3-5% upside, say experts3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Reliance Industries' demerger of its financial services arm, Jio Financial Services, is expected to have a positive impact on the stock price. The demerger could unlock significant value for the company and its shareholders, similar to what happened when RIL demerged four entities in 2005.
The demerger of Reliance Industries' (RIL) financial services arm has the potential to generate a positive impact on the stock. Brokerage firms believe the demerger has the potential of unlocking significant value for the company and its shareholders. It could give a boost to the stock price by 3-5 per cent.
