The demerger of Reliance Industries ' (RIL) financial services arm has the potential to generate a positive impact on the stock. Brokerage firms believe the demerger has the potential of unlocking significant value for the company and its shareholders. It could give a boost to the stock price by 3-5 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose over a per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹2,825.95 on BSE in morning trade on Tuesday (July 18).

Reliance Industries on July 8 announced in a BSE filing that the National Company Law Tribunal approved the planned demerger of Jio Financial Services. It announced the record date of July 20, 2023, for the same.

RIL said that the demerger of its financial service undertakings into RSIL (Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) would be renamed JFSL (Jio Financial Services Limited).

The investment of RIL in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), which is part of the financial services undertaking of RIL, will stand transferred to JFSL.

Many experts believe that the demerger could generate value for the company and it may be an opportunity for shareholders to bet on the stock.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management believes the de-merger of RIL's financial services is value unlocking, similar to what happened back in 2005 when RIL demerged four entities. The brokerage firm has a buy call on RIL stock with a target price of ₹3,205.

"We demonstrate that back in 2005 when RIL demerged four entities, the market actually rewarded RIL. After the split, shareholder wealth swelled 38 per cent. Should the market have a déjà vu moment this time too, shareholders’ wealth could potentially increase by 3–5 per cent," Nuvama said.

"We estimate a value of ₹168 (5 per cent of SoTP), currently embedded in non-operating assets. We ascribe a value of ₹323 to nonoperating assets. We value treasury shares at ₹168 (6 per cent of the current market price) based on RIL’s closing price on 14 July 2023. We argue that RIL stock could be least impacted by this demerger and instead see an upside of 3-5 per cent," said Nuvama.

Nuvama pointed out that the RIL board permitted RIL's split on June 19, 2005. Among RIL’s group companies, Reliance Industries and Reliance Capital were already listed. The remaining companies were listed in February and March 2006 with the creation of three new subsidiaries- Reliance Natural Resources Ventures, Reliance Energy Ventures and Reliance Communications.

"The stock price has been taken after considering all the stock splits and adjustments made. Each of these subsidiaries issued its shares to shareholders of RIL in the ratio of 1:1. After the split, there was an increase of 38 per cent in shareholder wealth as RIL shares did not fall post-split, in addition to which investors got the additional entities, effectively for free," said Nuvama.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities, too, recommended investors buy Reliance Industries shares before the record date of July 20, 2023, as the brokerage firm believes it to be a more economical way to buy Jio Financial Services which is likely to list at ₹160 (one-time RIL’s treasury stock value).

"After the demerger, we value Jio Financial Services at the treasury stock valuation of nearly ₹1,08,597 crore (one-time RIL’s treasury stock valuation). The company’s total outstanding shares stand at 676.6 crore, implying each share’s valuation would be ₹160," Axis Securities said.

"The shareholding pattern will be the same as that of Reliance Industries. We value JFSL at treasury stock valuation as the business model of the company is yet to be announced. Even if the entire allocation is not directed towards JFSL, the company might be able to leverage the same for regulatory funds," said Axis Securities.

Axis pointed out that JFSL majorly focuses on the NBFC market and credit market segment. It further plans to foray into insurance, digital payment, and asset management verticals. Isha Ambani has been appointed the non-executive director on the board of JFSL, whereas Hitesh Sethia (ex-ICICI executive) will be the new CEO, MD.

