Jio Financial Services exclusion from Nifty, Sensex postponed to August 28
Jio Financial Services exclusion from Nifty, Sensex postponed to August 28

 1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:52 PM IST Livemint

‘’JFSL will now be removed from all the S&P BSE Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 . Should JFSL continue to hit lower circuit on the next 2 days, the removal date will be deferred by another 3 days,'' said BSE in a notification.

Jio Financial Services shares hit 5 per cent lower circuit after a muted listing (Photo: Courtesy BSE twitter)Premium
Jio Financial Services shares hit 5 per cent lower circuit after a muted listing (Photo: Courtesy BSE twitter)

Jio Financial Services will now be excluded from the Nifty 50 and Sensex on August 28, instead of August 23 as earlier indicated. The exclusion comes as the newly-listed stock has hit lower circuit for two consecutive sessions after a muted listing on Monday, August 21.

