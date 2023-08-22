Jio Financial Services exclusion from Nifty, Sensex postponed to August 28

‘’JFSL will now be removed from all the S&P BSE Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 . Should JFSL continue to hit lower circuit on the next 2 days, the removal date will be deferred by another 3 days,'' said BSE in a notification.