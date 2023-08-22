Jio Financial Services exclusion from Nifty, Sensex postponed to August 28

Jio Financial Services exclusion from Nifty, Sensex postponed to August 281 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:52 PM IST
‘’JFSL will now be removed from all the S&P BSE Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 . Should JFSL continue to hit lower circuit on the next 2 days, the removal date will be deferred by another 3 days,'' said BSE in a notification.
Jio Financial Services will now be excluded from the Nifty 50 and Sensex on August 28, instead of August 23 as earlier indicated. The exclusion comes as the newly-listed stock has hit lower circuit for two consecutive sessions after a muted listing on Monday, August 21.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started