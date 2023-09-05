comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.7 0%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.6 -0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.05 1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.05 0.37%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Jio Financial Services is to be excluded from Nifty50, other indices from 7 September
Back

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, will be dropped from Nifty50, other indices, on September 7, the stock exchange NSE said on Tuesday.

NSE Indices Limited vide its press release dated July 17, 2023 had announced inclusion of Jio Financial Services Limited (JIOFIN or spun-off entity) on account of demerger of financial services business from Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE) in various indices effective from July 20, 2023 (close of July 19, 2023). After demerger, JIOFIN was listed on August 21, 2023 at the National Stock Exchange Ltd. (NSE).

In accordance with the index methodology, as JIOFIN has not hit price band on two consecutive trading days on September 4, 2023 and September 5, 2023 at NSE, the Index Maintenance SubCommittee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd. has decided to exclude JIOFIN from various indices as listed here under effective from September 7, 2023 (close of September 6, 2023). It may be noted that if JIOFIN hits the price band on September 6, 2023, the exclusion shall not be deferred further.

Sr. No.     Index Name

1               Nifty 50

2               Nifty 100

3                Nifty 200

4                 Nifty 500

5                 Nifty50 Equal Weight

6                  Nifty100 Equal Weight

7                   Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25

8                    Nifty Commodities

9                    Nifty Energy

10                   Nifty India Manufacturing

11                   Nifty Infrastructure

12                   Nifty LargeMidcap 250

13                    Nifty Low Volatility 50

14                    Nifty Mobility

15                    Nifty Oil & Gas

16                    Nifty Total Market

17                     Nifty100 ESG

18                    Nifty100 Liquid 15

19                    Nifty100 Low Volatility 30

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) got listed on the stock exchanges on August 21 due to its spin-off from parent Reliance Industries.

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM) , Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general and health insurance products.

It will leverage the 450 million mobile phone subscribers' base of the telecom arm, Jio, to sell its products, including payment services, he had stated.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 06:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App