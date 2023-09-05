Jio Financial Services is to be excluded from Nifty50, other indices from 7 September1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:30 PM IST
JIOFIN (Jio Financial Services) to be excluded from various indices due to failure to hit price band.
Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, will be dropped from Nifty50, other indices, on September 7, the stock exchange NSE said on Tuesday.
