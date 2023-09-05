Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group , will be dropped from Nifty50, other indices, on September 7, the stock exchange NSE said on Tuesday.

NSE Indices Limited vide its press release dated July 17, 2023 had announced inclusion of Jio Financial Services Limited (JIOFIN or spun-off entity) on account of demerger of financial services business from Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE) in various indices effective from July 20, 2023 (close of July 19, 2023). After demerger, JIOFIN was listed on August 21, 2023 at the National Stock Exchange Ltd. (NSE).

In accordance with the index methodology, as JIOFIN has not hit price band on two consecutive trading days on September 4, 2023 and September 5, 2023 at NSE, the Index Maintenance SubCommittee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd. has decided to exclude JIOFIN from various indices as listed here under effective from September 7, 2023 (close of September 6, 2023). It may be noted that if JIOFIN hits the price band on September 6, 2023, the exclusion shall not be deferred further.

Sr. No. Index Name

1 Nifty 50

2 Nifty 100

3 Nifty 200

4 Nifty 500

5 Nifty50 Equal Weight

6 Nifty100 Equal Weight

7 Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25

8 Nifty Commodities

9 Nifty Energy

10 Nifty India Manufacturing

11 Nifty Infrastructure

12 Nifty LargeMidcap 250

13 Nifty Low Volatility 50

14 Nifty Mobility

15 Nifty Oil & Gas

16 Nifty Total Market

17 Nifty100 ESG

18 Nifty100 Liquid 15

19 Nifty100 Low Volatility 30

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) got listed on the stock exchanges on August 21 due to its spin-off from parent Reliance Industries.

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM) , Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general and health insurance products.

It will leverage the 450 million mobile phone subscribers' base of the telecom arm, Jio, to sell its products, including payment services, he had stated.