Jio Financial Services share price edges lower despite strong Q3 results 2026. Opportunity to buy?

Stock market today: After the announcement of Q3 results 2026 today, shares of Jio Financial Services Limited witnessed selling pressure at the higher levels and turned red within a few minutes of the early morning session on Friday. Jio Financial Services Ltd share price today opened flat at ₹287 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹282.60 apiece on the NSE, recording an intraday loss of over one per cent.

According to stock market experts, Jio Financial Services Limited shares are under pressure despite strong Q3 results 2026, declared on Thursday. Experts said that Jio Financial Services Ltd could deliver this turnaround due to a visible shift from treasury-led income to operating-led earnings. They said that Jio Financial Services Limited's share price is facing a hurdle at the ₹292 to ₹294 per share range. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, Jio Financial Services shares may go up to ₹305.

Jio Financial Services Q3 results 2026 review Speaking on the Jio Financial Services Q3 results 2026, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) delivered a strong Q3 FY26 performance, underscoring rapid scaling across its core financial services businesses and a visible shift from treasury-led income to operating-led earnings. Consolidated total income more than doubled YoY to ₹901 crore, driven primarily by sharp growth in lending, payments, asset management and allied platforms. Importantly, the share of net income from core business operations rose to 55% from 20% a year ago, highlighting improving earnings quality and business maturity.”

The SMC Global Securities expert said the NBFC arm, Jio Credit, remains the key growth engine, with AUM surging 4.5x YoY to ₹19,049 crore. Robust disbursements, strong NII growth (+166% YoY) and rising pre-provisioning profits reflect both scale benefits and improving cost of funds. This indicates that the lending franchise is transitioning from a build-out phase to early operating leverage. Payment Solutions and the Payments Bank also showed strong traction, with transaction volumes, deposits and customer base expanding sharply, supported by a rapidly growing business correspondent network and deeper merchant integration.

Asset Management, through the Jio-BlackRock JV, is scaling well, with nearly ₹15,000 crore in AUM, strong SIP adoption, and meaningful participation from B30 cities, reinforcing JFSL’s mass-market distribution strength. While the share of profits from associates and JVs moderated due to upfront investments, this is strategic and consistent with long-term franchise creation.

“Overall, JFSL is executing a balanced strategy: aggressively scaling growth-stage businesses while incubating newer platforms like wealth management, insurance and broking,” Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said.

Jio Financial Services share price target On what does the technical chart suggest, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Kantilal Chaganlal Securities, said, “Jio Financial Services share price has made a crucial base at ₹276. One can maintain a buy on dips strategy until the stock is above ₹276. Breaking below this support means there will be limited buyers below these levels. On sustaining above this support, Jio Financial Services Ltd share price may touch ₹298 and ₹305 per share.”