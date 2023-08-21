Jio Financial Services lists on bourses today, shares hit 5% lower circuit: What happens next?3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Jio Financial Services' share price will be in the ‘Trade-for-Trade’ segment for 10 trading days.
Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) - formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21. The stock was listed at ₹265 per share on the BSE and ₹262 per share on the NSE against the discovered price of ₹ ₹261.85 apiece. However, the JFSL shares soon crashed 5 per cent to hit its lower price band of ₹251.75 on BSE. On the NSE, too, it hit its 5 per cent lower price band of ₹248.90.
