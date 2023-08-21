Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) share listing date today. What GMP, experts signal?2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) to be listed on the BSE today, with grey market expecting a listing price of around ₹335
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) share listing date has been fixed on 21st August 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice available on the official website of BSE, effective from Monday, August 21, 2023, the equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. Jio financial Services Ltd share price will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. Hence, during Monday session, JFSL listing will be a part of special pre-open session for IPO and Other category of scrips.
